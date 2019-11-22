The Best Under-$20 Foundations For Dry Skin

No matter your skin type, most of us have experienced dry, flaky skin at one point or another — be it due to genetics or a seasonal shift in the weather. In fact, it's a common misconception that oily skin types don't suffer from dry patches or overall dehydration.
Anyone who's tried to conceal a cheek covered in flakes or dry patches knows its a feat that can make you lose faith in the entire foundation category, all before you take a sip of your morning brew. Apart from sufficiently hydrating your skin prior to makeup application, which makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes says is the secret to dewy skin, the foundation formula you reach for matters a lot, too.
That's why we've scoured the drugstore in search of foundations that won't just smooth over dry patches, but one that will help hydrate your skin, too. The best part? They all ring up for under $20. Curious? Keep scrolling to check them out.
