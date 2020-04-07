These Top-Rated Dog Carriers Will Totally Improve Traveling With Your Pet

Even though you love your pet to pieces, it's understandable if you don't exactly love transporting them around — especially when long-distance travel is required. Taking your pet on a trip is no easy feat, considering the fact that in addition to keeping your furry pal calm in a confined environment, you've got to support their weight on your back or shoulders. But there are dog carriers out there that can simplify this process.
Depending on the size of your animal and the type of journey that lies ahead, there are a number of options online that dog owners — whose top priority is the safety and security of their four-legged family members — have given a big cyber stamp of approval. From carriers that are cozy enough for naps-on-the-go to nifty features for delivering reassuring pats and treats, there are all sorts of styles designed to improve travel conditions for you and for your dog. In true Hype Machine form, the suggestions we've assembled ahead don't come from us — they come for a bevy of opinionated animal parents committed to finding and recommending the best of the best when it comes to all things pets.
So check out ten of the top-rated dog carriers we've rounded up with the help of these enthusiastic cyber shoppers, and go ahead and let us know how you get your pup from point A to B.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.