Short answer: yes. Long answer: heck yes. As stated previously, this office accessory may appear insignificant at first glance — however, for me personally, it made a huge difference in my WFH setup feeling like a cobbled-together chaotic mess to a streamlined-desk dream. It provided me with a sleek canvas for arranging my work essentials without much thought while also acting as visual encouragement for keeping things in place and looking tidy. The product itself arrived very quickly (due to lightning-fast Prime shipping) and was packaged minimally with little waste (rolled up inside a recyclable cardboard box sealed inside an Amazon envelope). It unfurled onto my desk sans strange creases or wonky raised edges and had a substantial weight-feel with an overall expensive-leather-like look to it (for reference: I ordered the Dark Green/Gray color option in the 31.5" x 15.7" size). While I am partial to the green side, I do appreciate its reversibility for when I'm feeling restless and want to flip it over for some fast feng shui. The thousands of reviewers shared similar 5-star sentiments to mine: ranging from "Effective and very attractive product! I love it." to "I was delighted to find that it's large enough to use as a mouse pad and coaster for my cups!" and "It makes my new desk area look smart.". Sometimes it's the simplest things that can yield the most tangible results — and, in the case of easily elevating a so-so WFH setup, the unassuming $17 Amazon desk pad reigns supreme.