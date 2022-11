15 Aesthetically Pleasing Gifts For The Cozy Gamer In Your Life

Is there anything better than cozying up and playing a relaxing game? Maybe if you've set the mood with candles , low lighting , and lo-fi beats in the background? The cozy gaming aesthetic has taken TikTok and Instagram Reels by storm with its relaxing unboxings aesthetic desk setup tours , and Stardew Valley/Animal Crossing obsessions. While the word "cozy" brings autumnal comforts and earth-tone palettes to mind, cozy gaming can be any type of cute and any shade of pastel — whether that's pastel pink gaming chairs, earth-tone ASMR-friendly keyboards, or actual cozy Nintendo Switch games. So, sit back, relax, and keep scrolling to see 15 ultra-cozy gifts for the cozy gamer on your gifting list, whether that's your bestie or yourself!