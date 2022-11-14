15 Aesthetically Pleasing Gifts For The Cozy Gamer In Your Life

Is there anything better than cozying up and playing a relaxing game? Maybe if you've set the mood with candles, low lighting, and lo-fi beats in the background? The cozy gaming aesthetic has taken TikTok and Instagram Reels by storm with its relaxing unboxings, game recommendations, aesthetic desk setup tours, and Stardew Valley/Animal Crossing obsessions. While the word "cozy" brings autumnal comforts and earth-tone palettes to mind, cozy gaming can be any type of cute and any shade of pastel — whether that's pastel pink gaming chairs, earth-tone ASMR-friendly keyboards, or actual cozy Nintendo Switch games. So, sit back, relax, and keep scrolling to see 15 ultra-cozy gifts for the cozy gamer on your gifting list, whether that's your bestie or yourself!
Cozy Gaming Chairs
The first rule of cozy gaming is to be comfortable, duh. Whether your cozy gamer is playing on a PC and requires a full gaming chair or a Nintendo Switch and prefers a supersoft chair, these options are perfect for spending hours sitting down and looking at a screen.
Cozy Gaming Desk Accessories
This is what truly started it all: Yes, it's cozy gaming desk inspo. From pastels and earth tones to aesthetically pleasing mats to super-cute desk gadgets, these are some of the must-haves in all those trending TikToks — and already on your giftees' wishlists, guaranteed.
Cozy Gaming Home Decor
Now, this is cozy! Whether it's geeky home decor with subtle references (Legend of Zelda candles and Animal Crossing planters, anyone?) or it's a sunset lamp to set the cozy mood, these are perfect for the stylish giftee who already has it all.
Cozy Nintendo Switch Games
If they're not a PC gamer, they're a Nintendo Switch enthusiast — or they can be both, of course! We know they already have the iconic Animal Crossing: New Horizons game that popularized the idea of cozy gaming, and we know they have plenty of digital-only games on their list, but if you're looking for options to leave under the tree, here are three super-cute and relaxing games they'll definitely love.
Cozy Gaming Nintendo Switch Accessories
No games calling to you? Worry not, because owning a Switch isn't about playing! There are plenty of adorable accessories, from pastel cases to all-in-one organizers, that match your bestie's aesthetic. And if they have all of the cases they'll ever need, then Adventure Time fans will freak over this unique BMO switch dock!
