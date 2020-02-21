As we move towards planning our grown-up, sand-filled getaways (more commonly known as spring break), our limited carry-on space means needing a proper swim cover-up that does more than just one job. It has to be beach- or poolside-ready, serve as a restaurant-appropriate outfit for a quick al fresco lunch break, and bonus points if it plays a factor nailing that perfect OOO Instagram shot.
The new cover-up takes you from street side to waterfront, all without having to pop back into your hotel room and change — putting it right at the top of your packing list essentials (just next to that trusty black one-piece swimsuit). Ahead, we've found 25 beach dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers that are so versatile, they'll have you rethinking the notion of a capsule vacation wardrobe. Time to say sayonara to, overloading your suitcase on multiple pairs of denim shorts, because these cover-ups are ready to lighten the load.
