The Best Commuter Bags If You’re Heading Back To The Office

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease across the country, more non-essential workers will be trickling back into the workplace. If you're among them, we wouldn't be surprised if you've been re-considering your usual method of transportation — especially if it required taking the subway. If you're fortunate to live close enough to your office where riding a bike or walking is possible, then it may be time to invest in a bag that's better suited to your new commute.
Whatever the trek from your front door to work and back looks like, having a bag that keeps all of your essentials secure and close-at-hand is key. And while the lady bag trend is cute for a night out (whenever those become a thing again), the weekday deserves a more efficient carryall that can handle everything from your laptop to tablet and workout clothes — plus, your wallet-keys-phone combo.
Ahead, we've broken down 20 bag styles into commuter-friendly categories that won't ask you to sacrifice style for comfort when it comes to getting to and from work with all your stuff (like a modern-day Mary Poppins).
