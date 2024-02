No collection of handbags is complete without a versatile and functional clutch. Not only have clutches been declared as one of 2024's buzziest handbag trends , but the style works with a plethora of outfits and events. And long gone are the days of shoving your essentials in something the size of a short chapter book: This spring, we're all about clutches that look chic and give you ample space for your phone, wallet, keys, and beyond.