No collection of handbags is complete without a versatile and functional clutch. Not only have clutches been declared as one of 2024's buzziest handbag trends, but the style works with a plethora of outfits and events. And long gone are the days of shoving your essentials in something the size of a short chapter book: This spring, we're all about clutches that look chic and give you ample space for your phone, wallet, keys, and beyond.
We often think of a clutch as a must-have accessory for wedding guest attire or other event dressing. But if you're waiting to dust them off only for special occasions, you'd be surprised at how carrying an oversized clutch under your arm can simply spice up your everyday uniform of sweaters and jeans. And plenty of our options can be dressed up and down, for wherever your spring social calendar takes you.
Take your pick among the various stylish yet practical clutches ahead. We've chosen only the best, from slouchy leather silhouettes and whimsical statement ones to convertible styles with chunky gold chains that you can fashion into a shoulder or crossbody.
