By now, you’ve most likely spent the majority of your paycheck buying presents for all of the people on your holiday list. So chances are high that after you’ve paid your credit card bill, rent, and whatever other monthly incidentals are thrown your way, there isn’t much money left to spoil yourself with. But this season is all about giving — so shouldn't that include gifting a little to yourself, too? The answer, my friends, is yes. And that's where cheap thrills come into play.



Ahead, we've rounded up 30 treat yo'self goodies that all ring in under $30. Whether it's a fun pair of socks to spruce up your flats or a tank you can layer now and wear again solo later on, these little pick-me-ups will do just that. Now's the time to give a special something to the person who deserves it most: you.





