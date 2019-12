Luckily, there are plenty of sex toys in every price range. But just remember that vibrators are often expensive for a reason. High-end silicone and motors that run whisper-quiet require materials and craftmanship that drive up the price. So if companies are using the best products to create their toys, then their vibes are going to be more expensive. (If you can afford a more expensive toy , they're certainly worth the investment.) And, when buying cheaper toys, you'll want to make sure that the materials are safe to put in and on your body.