The Best Fiction Books That Take Place At Work

So why do we like to read about working women even after we clock out for the day? Perhaps it's the same reason we like to read people's Money Diaries: It's minutiae voyeurism. The commiseration and sigh of relief that comes from reading about a woman who had a bad day at the office like you did. We spend most of our awake hours working, and they are ripe with opportunities for storytelling. Career fiction turns the mundane nature of work into something fantastical: where anything can happen, from after-hours coworker hookup triangles to assistant-run money embezzlement schemes. The books about your industry are even more fun to read with industry-specific inside jokes on page, and it's fun to compare how they measure up to real life.