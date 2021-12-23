Story from Fashion
Looking For A Unique Wedding Look? 19 Bridal Suits That’ll Have You Ditching The White Gown

Irina Grechko
Photo: Courtesy of Houghton by Katharine Polk.
Following almost two years in a pandemic, non-traditional weddings continue to lead charge, with minimonies and elopements replacing large affairs. As brides are rewriting the rules for what a wedding should look like, they're also redefining what makes a nuptial-ready outfit. Enter: unique bridal looks, chief among them bridal suits.
Not only is a wedding suit more comfortable than a strapless or form-fitting wedding gown — added bonus: pockets! — it's also a look that you're bound to sport again, a more sustainable alternative to a formal dress that you'll only wear once in your life. With plenty of bridal brands offering two-piece options among their more traditional wedding offerings, you're also bound to find a style that speaks to your aesthetic and fits your budget.
Below, our favorite wedding suits for the brides-to-be who are looking to buck tradition — at every price point.
Bridal Suit Under $500: Reformation

Reformation
Kinsale Set
$488.00
Reformation

Bridal Suit Under $500: Elliatt

ELLIATT
Elliatt Honeymoon Blazer
$218.00
BHLDN
ELLIATT
Honeymoon Pant
$143.00
BHLDN

Bridal Suit Under $500: J.Crew

J.Crew
Parke Blazer In Bi-stretch Cotton
$198.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Cameron Slim Crop Pant In Bi-stretch Cotton
$89.50
J.Crew

Bridal Suit Under $500: Patrick Starrr x Fashion to Figure

Patrick Starrr x FTF
No Dms Pls Sequin Blazer
$111.96$159.95
Fashion to Figure
Patrick Starrr x FTF
No Dms Pls Sequin Suit Pants
$129.95
Fashion to Figure

Bridal Suit Under $500: The Frankie Shop

The Frankie Shop
Isla Single-breasted Blazer
$217.00$310.00
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Isla High-rise Straight Pants
$168.00$240.00
The Frankie Shop

Bridal Suit Under $500: Aritzia

Aritzia
Cherrelle Double-breasted Blazer
$228.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Effortless Pant
$148.00
Aritzia

Bridal Suit Under $500: Batsheva

Batsheva
Leila Blouse In Cream Moiré
$225.00
Batsheva
Batsheva
Leila Pant In Cream Moire
$225.00
Batsheva

Bridal Suit Under $1,500: Rixo

RIXO
Adeline Silk Jacket
$444.00
Rixo
RIXO
Joan Silk Bias Cut Skirt
$415.00
Rixo

Bridal Suit Under $1,500: Rachel Comey

Rachel Comey
Lang Jacket
$575.00
Rachel Comey
Rachel Comey
Nile Pant
$450.00
Rachel Comey

Bridal Suit Under $1,500: Sir The Label

Sir The Label
Marco Blazer
$520.00
Sir The Label
Sir The Label
Marco Pant
$350.00
Sir The Label

Bridal Suit Under $1,500: Anine Bing

Anine Bing
Celeste Blazer
$399.00
Anine Bing
Anine Bing
Ari Trouser
$299.00
Anine Bing

Bridal Suit Under $1,500: Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard
Cutaway Jacket
$658.00
Neiman Marcus
Veronica Beard
Lebone Wide-leg Pants
$428.00
Neiman Marcus

Bridal Suit Under $1,500: Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers
Topstitched Linen Blazer
$530.00$1325.00
Net-A-Porter
Christopher John Rogers
Color-block Pleated Linen Straight-leg Pants
$472.50$945.00
Net-A-Porter

Bridal Suit Under $5,000: LaPointe

Lapointe
Luxe Wool Twill Double Breasted Blazer Coat
$1195.00
11 Honore
Lapointe
Luxe Wool Twill High Waisted Belted Pant
$845.00
11 Honore

Bridal Suit Under $5,000: Markarian

Markarian
Janus White Silk Blouse
$1750.00
Markarian
Markarian
White Silk Pant
$795.00
Markarian

Bridal Suit Under $5,000: Houghton By Katharine Polk

Houghton by Katharine Polk
Katharine Tuxedo
$4000.00
Houghton by Katharine Polk

Bridal Suit Under $5,000: Wiederhoeft

Wiederhoeft
Cropped Tuxedo Jacket
$1990.00
Wiederhoeft
Wiederhoeft
Straight-leg Trousers
$1590.00
Wiederhoeft

Bridal Suit Under $5,000: Sahroo

Sahroo
Grace Blazer
$1250.00
Sahroo
Sahroo
Grace Slim Trouser
$975.00
Sahroo

Bridal Suit Under $5,000: Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson
Single-breasted Crepe Jacket
$995.00
Moda Operandi
Sergio Hudson
Wool Tuxedo Pants
$785.00
Moda Operandi

