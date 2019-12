With so many options to choose from — oversized, slim-fitting, cropped, cable-knit, cashmere — how do you go about sussing out the best ones worth buying? As with most things on the internet, it turns out the review sections for black turtlenecks are rife with opinions. So to save you the headache of having to deal with shipping returns, we've thrown together a list of all of the internet's pre-approved options. Whether you're searching for a reliable heattech top to get you through winter, or just hoping to recreate a Dwayne The Rock Johnson costume next Halloween, shop these ten top-rated picks ahead.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.