The Best Portable Summer Chairs

Each of the customer-approved seats ahead checks the shopping boxes of lightweight and portable outdoor support (with a few covering the added bonus of stylish, too). Scroll on to find the travel chair that fulfills your summer of 2020 needs: from full-length loungers that you can luxuriate on in your backyards to chic rattan fold-ups that will turn unfinished rooftops into tropical cabanas, collapsible quads with armrest coolers that are fit for the finest park parties, and...need we say more?