The Best Portable Summer Chairs

Whether we're parked at a makeshift WFH setup or lounging on the sofa watching Netflix, we care a lot about the comfort of our cabooses — but, it's during summer activities (like camping, picnicking, beach-combing) when supporting our bums actually matters the most. And since we can't tote that new ergonomic office chair with us on our upcoming birdwatching adventure, we hunted down the next best option: top-rated travel chairs.
Each of the customer-approved seats ahead checks the shopping boxes of lightweight and portable outdoor support (with a few covering the added bonus of stylish, too). Scroll on to find the travel chair that fulfills your summer of 2020 needs: from full-length loungers that you can luxuriate on in your backyards to chic rattan fold-ups that will turn unfinished rooftops into tropical cabanas, collapsible quads with armrest coolers that are fit for the finest park parties, and...need we say more?
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.