So how can a rising bevy of beginners work towards affecting positive change to prevent another Central Park calamity?



"My big piece of advice is to be inviting to other new birders when they join your group," Alford advises. "One thing that needs to be understood about representation is that Black birders are just like any other birder, so don't be afraid to have a normal conversation. I think people are often intimidated by differences in skin tone, but at the core, all birders share common loves." It's this mutual adoration for well-plumed creatures that can unite participants around the joys of their shared interests while encouraging them to show up as nothing other than themselves. Taking that extra step to engage with your peers lets them know that you see them, and that you're listening. "Instead of asking 'How did you get here?' which can be off-putting, ask 'What's your favorite bird?' or 'Do you have another favorite birding spot in the area?' Questions that you might ask a friend," Alford says.



Once you have a grasp on your role within this community, you're ready to get started with the activity itself. Ahead, we've rounded up some beginners' tips and shoppable products based on Alford’s recommendations so you're well-equipped to hop on in and spread your wings.