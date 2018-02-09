When Fifty Shades of Grey was published in 2011, you couldn't go more than a few feet without seeing someone reading it (or reading it behind another book, like I did). The book tapped into some collective curiosity many people had, but perhaps didn't express. Since then, all three Fifty Shades books have been adapted for the big screen. Ostensibly, the sex scenes between Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) are supposed to be quite titillating, but are often anything but. "The sex scenes are so boring that I would have used one for a bathroom break," wrote Scott Mendelson in his Fifty Shades Freed review for Forbes.
If you were planning on using Fifty Shades Freed as a way to get in the mood for Valentine's Day, you might want to consider watching one of these movies instead. As in Fifty Shades Freed, the characters experiment with BDSM. But these movies are seriously sexy.