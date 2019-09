These Movies Are So Much Kinkier Than Fifty Shades Freed

When Fifty Shades of Grey was published in 2011 , it felt as though you couldn't go more than a few feet without seeing someone reading it (or reading it behind another book, like I did). The book tapped into some collective curiosity many people had, but perhaps didn't express. Since then, all three Fifty Shades books have been adapted for the big screen. Ostensibly, the sex scenes between Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) are supposed to be quite titillating, but are often anything but. "The sex scenes are so boring that I would have used one for a bathroom break," wrote Scott Mendelson in his Fifty Shades Freed review for Forbes