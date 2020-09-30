15 Beauty & Wellness Gems You Can Score For Under $100 At Anthropologie

Many of us are spending ample amounts of time at home — lounging in our best cozy clothes and online shopping from the comfort of our beds. During our virtual hunts for product gold, we've discovered that Anthropologie isn't just a prime destination for bespoke-style sweaters and plush home pieces — it's an absolute treasure trove for under-$100 beauty and wellness gems.
What in the world constitutes as a beauty and wellness gem? To us, your friendly R29 Shopping team, it's anything that makes you feel good — and, doesn't come with a hefty price tag. With the plethora of gimmicky products clouding up our shopping vision, it can feel overwhelming to navigate which ones are truly worth a purchase. So, we combed through all 17 of Anthropologie's beauty-and-wellness new arrivals to pull out the worthiest buys; from calming weighted neck pillows to lavender eye masks, at-home facial-cleansing tools, and the most soothing scents. Click ahead for our luxe under-$100 favorites that'll help make you feel good.
