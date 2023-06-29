All The Prime Day Beauty Deals Worth Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon’s biggest sale is back for 2023, and it’s gearing up to be a hot Prime summer. That’s right: Prime Day is mere weeks away, taking place on July 11 and 12. As always, you can expect epic deals on things like TVs, household items, fashion, and more, but the two-day summer sale event is also a great time to stock up on heavily discounted beauty goods.
What makes Prime Day's beauty deals unique is brands at every price point, ranging from drugstore to luxury, usually get in on the fun. (For example, newcomers this year include Dermalogica and Youth to the People.) Ahead of Prime Day, we've corralled all the best beauty deals to shop across makeup, hair, skin care, and more.
