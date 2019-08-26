Did You Know Amazon Sells Plants? Here Are 10 That Shoppers Love

"My cactuses arrived a few days before it was estimated which is great. Upon arrival, I noticed the box in very bad shape. It was punctured, very dirty, and basically destroyed. Thanks to Fat Plants' great packaging, the plants arrived safely and in superb shape. I got a great variety of cactuses (even though the species varies depending on stock,) and I couldn’t be happier with the selection. There was definitely love and care put into the packaging along with the plants. There was a handwritten thank you card with my name written, magnets, and contact info for product damage and returns. I am so pleased with what I received. What a great company this is. I will definitely recommend to anyone and everyone looking to start and grow cactuses. THANK YOU FAT PLANT!"