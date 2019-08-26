Did You Know Amazon Sells Plants? Here Are 10 That Shoppers Love

If you've long been harboring aspirations to become a successful plant mom but don't know where to turn for quality vines, succulents, and potted plants, the answer is a lot more simple than you think. No, you don't have to spend time on Google Maps trying to track down nurseries in your area. All you have to do is turn to the place where you buy any other type of household item from decor to paper towels to socks. Amazon is home to its own thriving plant section.
To take the guesswork out of which plants on Amazon will actually deliver vibrant greenery to your house or outdoor space, we've collected ten highly-rated plant purchases on the e-commerce site. Ahead, you'll find the plants that have been approved by fellow shoppers and soon-to-be-fellow plant parents.
CAL Farms 2” Rosettes Succulents
4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 124 customer reviews
"Beautiful!"
"It has been two weeks since I got two packs for wedding favors. Some of them are bigger than others, but they all look healthy. I replanted them in small, white pots yesterday. They look beautiful!"
NW Wholesaler Live Lucky Bamboo 4-Inch Bundle of 10 Stalks
4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 21 customer reviews
"10 at this price and quality is excellent!"
"Came perfectly wrapped with wet gel on the bottom to keep them watered. Beautiful condition and still as green as ever. 10 at this price and quality is excellent!"
Fat Plants San Diego Large Cactus Plants
4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 90 customer reviews
"OUTSTANDING Cactuses!"
"My cactuses arrived a few days before it was estimated which is great. Upon arrival, I noticed the box in very bad shape. It was punctured, very dirty, and basically destroyed. Thanks to Fat Plants' great packaging, the plants arrived safely and in superb shape. I got a great variety of cactuses (even though the species varies depending on stock,) and I couldn’t be happier with the selection. There was definitely love and care put into the packaging along with the plants. There was a handwritten thank you card with my name written, magnets, and contact info for product damage and returns. I am so pleased with what I received. What a great company this is. I will definitely recommend to anyone and everyone looking to start and grow cactuses. THANK YOU FAT PLANT!"
The Air Plant Shop Large Xerographica Air Plants
4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 341 customer reviews
"Wonderful plant"
"As always, great experience with this seller. My xerographica arrived on time, and it is huge! I'm so in love with it thank you again for supplying great, healthy plants."
JM Bamboo Brazil Philodendron
4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 36 customer reviews
"Sooo beautiful and worth every penny!!"
"Full and beautiful out of the box!!! So worth it! I now have my dream plant in my home. Thank you for shipping quality plant... All I did was take off the bag and wipe down the leaves."
JM Bamboo Snake Plant
4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 196 customer reviews
"I could not be more satisfied with this purchase"
"Arrived quickly, even faster than shipping had stated (might just be due to my proximity to the warehouse). Plants came very healthy in a six-inch pot as stated. Came with two very full bulbs ranging between nine and 12 inches in height. One of the bulbs even had two plants propagating from its base for new growth already (yay!). I could not be more satisfied with this purchase. Note: I just ordered a second batch as I was so satisfied!"
Fat Plants San Diego Succulent Plant — String of Pearls
4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 131 customer reviews
"Another winner..."
"I've ordered from this company many times, and they've never disappointed in the slightest. This plant is no exception: it's beautiful, incredibly healthy, even larger than anticipated, and arrived both in absolutely perfect condition and faster than expected, complete with a hefty disposable warmer packet to shield it from the extreme cold snap we're experiencing. I love it. Fat Plants is wonderful. I couldn't recommend them any more highly."
BonsaiOutlet Healthy Small Windswept Juniper Pre-Bonsai
4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 46 customer reviews
"Little Green Jewel"
"I have over 20 trained, nurtured Bonsais. I tend to favor smaller, delicate, intricately trained looking trees. This one is near perfect for a new purchase. Fresh, new growth, nice color, and healthy... My thanks to Bonsai Outlet. Very well-packed and arrived in perfect condition. Shipping properly is so important."
CTS Air Plants Five-Pack Assorted Tillandsia Air Plants
4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 614 customer reviews
"Nice plants"
"The plants I received don't look exactly like the ones pictured, but they do look very different from each other. The largest is five inches and is about to bloom, the smallest is two inches. One of the plants has a baby growing on the side. They're all very healthy and look better than and cost much less than what the nurseries around me sell."
JM Bamboo Rare Rattail Cactus — Aporocactus
4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 76 customer reviews
"Perfect plant"
"Just ordered a second plant for our cactus collection. They come very well-packaged and healthy. I don’t use the pot it comes with and re-pot in my own blend of MiracleGrow cactus soil, African violet soil, and perlite. Does well in our east window with morning to afternoon sun."
