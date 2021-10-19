The Best Hair Masks Amazon Has To Offer To Keep Your Hair Silky Smooth & Healthy

Chillier weather is drying on our skin, from our feet to our faces. Carrying around hand creams and switching our moisturizers for a thicker formula is de rigueur for many of us. But we can't forget about hair. Sun damage and chlorine in the summer months is often one of the more visible ways our tresses can lose shine and luster, but cold breezes and central heating can also cause follicles to dry and break. If you're regularly heat styling or dying your hair, moisturizing masks are even more important. From heat damage and color-treated concerns to high-end and drugstore price points, there's a hair mask out there for you. That's why we've compiled a list of the best hair masks Amazon has to offer with thousands of top-rated reviews. Keep on scrolling to check out the mask that's right for you.
Advertisement
Best Top-Rated Viral Hair Mask
Perfect for all hair types, this viral Amazon ceramide-and-collagen-rich hair mask is a quick and convenient fix to all your dry hair needs. From heat damage and over-processed locks to a simple moisture boost, this mask does it all.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with 25,167 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I have crazy naturally curly hair that I straighten often, so you can imagine my curls get pretty dry. Even after 1 use of this product, my hair feels like it's been restored to when I was a baby. It's silky and shiny. After my first use, I ordered 5 more tubes! Unbelievable! I'm in love." — Sarah, Amazon reviewer.
Best High-End Hair Mask
This hydrating mask from color-safe brand Pureology is exactly what your dry hair craves. Packed with avocado and coconut oils, your locks will look exactly like those hair commercials: smooth and shiny.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 2,516 reviews.
Reviewers say: "My hair has severe color damage, and I've spent one year in recovery. I've only used this TWICE so far, and I have seen extreme results! I wonder how my hair would have responded if I used this way sooner! Wow, I started by using this just once a week. I've noticed that my hair brushes out easier, and dries faster after my shower. It appears to be shinier, and it is much more manageable. THANK YOU, Pureology!" — David, Amazon reviewer.
Advertisement
Best Drugstore Hair Mask
This set includes three 1 minute masks from Garnier for you every hair need: the Smoothing Treat moisturizes and softens strands using avocado extract, the Nourishing Treat uses coconut oil to hydrate, and de-tangles and the Damage Repairing Treat uses papaya extract to help prevent frizzy locks and heals any damages.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with 12,675 reviews.
Reviewers say: "This stuff is EXCELLENT! Great slip, VERY moisturizing, really good detangler. Works really well as a mask, a rinse out, or a styler. I was SHOCKED at how much I liked it. And it is cheap and natural! Please I need a bigger jar, like 32 oz. I have fine, curly, and wavy, African American hair that is very prone to frizz and dryness. Sometimes I add a little avocado oil but it really does not need it. THIS is my new and permanent favorite conditioner. I immediately put it on 2 jars per month subscribe and save" — Mo, Amazon reviewer.
Best Hair Mask For Curly Hair
Made specifically with coiled, kinky, or loose curls in mind, Carol's Daughter Deep Moisture Mask promises to leave your curls healthy, hydrated, and shiny. It uses naturally derived ingredients like mango seed butter, shea butter, and coconut oil to deliver nothing but nourishment and strength back to your hair.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars with 1,614 reviews.
Advertisement
Reviewers say: "I never thought I could just let my curls air dry and be done, but with this hair mask that is very much possible! I’m so happy with my purchase! I no longer need curl gels or creams after the shower! I just let it air dry and my curls are so bouncy and defined! I’m very pleased with my purchase!" — Veronica, Amazon reviewer.
Best Hair Mask For Color Treated Hair
Made with argan oil and aloe vera, this hydrating hair mask is perfect to get some strength and moisture back to your scalp and ends. Sulfate-free, paraben-free and hypoallergenic, it's suitable for all color-treated hair types (from fine to thick hair).
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars with 6,014 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I have only used this twice, but I am so in love!! Normally, my hair is soft for one day. Just one, the day that I wash it. Using this hair mask instead of my regular conditioner, my hair is even softer, and STAYS soft for days!! As someone who has dyed their hair multiple times, blowdries it, irons it, etc, my hair was not enjoyable in the least. But this thing has given me new hair!! I really love it 100%" — Cely, Amazon reviewer.
Best Purple Hair Mask For Blondes
This top-rated viral hair mask uses its purple tint to remove brassiness and yellow tones while hydrating and bringing nourishment back to damaged strands. Perfect for at-home care or in between salon visits.
Advertisement
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars with 34,188 reviews.
Reviewers say: "This product did exactly what I needed it to! I have highlighted blonde hair that I like to keep icy and ashy. My hair had tons of golden and honey hues and hadn’t been colored in over a month. I had been using other purple/blue shampoos and conditioners with minimal results. I found this product as a result of many searches, the ratings and reviews sold it to me. It was very easy to apply and I left it in for about 15 minutes. My hair is now the perfect shade of blonde!" — Sarah, Amazon reviewer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.