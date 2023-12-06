At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Take one glance at celebs' fashion these days, and you'll notice a surge of biker fashion pieces such as leather jackets and pants. After biker fashion appeared on the fall/winter 2023 runways, buckles, belts, and leather galore began to pop up everywhere, with more bold pieces following suit. Recent notable sightings include a Mango jacket on Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner's new Khy line. But the trend isn't just limited to the rich and famous; we've scoured the internet to find all the ways you can achieve the ultimate edgy look with affordable biker fashion for under $150.
Scroll ahead to find the best women's biker apparel that'll create the laid-back look you're searching for, from affordable vintage leather jackets to motorcycle pants and buckled boots. While biker fashion is commonly recognized for its sultry black hue, we've found styles in burgundy, black, brown, and silver so you can get creative while coordinating your own outfits. If you're not ready to go head-to-toe biker, either, these picks will give any outfit some edge, whether you want a jacket to throw on before venturing out for a holiday party or boots that keep your 'fit from feeling too sweet.
Best Motorcycle Jackets
A motorcycle jacket is crucial to achieving a flawless biker ensemble but works equally well as a final layer to just about any outfit we can think of. Take your pick among four affordably priced options: There are cropped styles as well as longer silhouettes that fall at your knees. We also had to include a "just right" pick that ticks all the boxes of a classic motorcycle jacket, hitting right at the hip — and right under the $150 price point.
Best Biker Fashion Accessories
Accessories bring a themed look together, and when you have one as striking as the biker fashion trend, you'll want a sling bag, belts with grommets, or the best winter motorcycle gloves to jazz it up.
Best Motorcycle Pants & Leggings
You can't go wrong with leggings, joggers, or pants when it comes to biker fashion. The only criteria is that it has to be comfy with an edgy touch, whether that means faux leather, multiple pockets, or zippers. While these would look flawless with a coordinating motorcycle jacket, you can also pair them with a lacy bodysuit or cami to toughen up your look.
Best Motorcycle Boots
Biker boots are the ultimate cool girl accessory that can pair with anything. The elements that make them practical for riding a bike also make them great for stomping around the city. We've found various buckled styles all under $150, from reader-favorite brands like Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, and more.
