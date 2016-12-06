Each December, as the year begins to wind down, we start to reflect on the past 11 months. While 2016 may have been a toughie, when it comes to our closets, there was plenty to celebrate. Beyond our '90s favorites maintaining their dominance (we're looking at you, slip dresses and chokers) and bomber jackets topping the outerwear charts, we fell hard for all things pink and finally mustered up the courage to take on streetwear. The way we look at it, this was the year that kept on giving — as far as trends are concerned.
In fact, there were so many flame-emoji-worthy trends flooding our Instagram feeds this year that, to narrow down our list of the most notable, we had to call in an expert for backup. So we tapped celebrity stylist and America’s Next Top Model judge Law Roach, whose impressive résumé and list of clientele have made him one of the most trusted voices in the industry. Ahead, the man behind some of the hottest red carpet looks breaks down the trends on every Hollywood It Girl’s radar this year. Spoiler alert: According to Roach, we haven’t seen the last of a lot of them — a major win for us.
