Do you feel like the city has had an influence on the way you dress and how you look at fashion?

CJF: "Kind of, yeah. When I’m outside, I observe a lot, be it on the train or at a party. We may not do it on purpose, but I think we inspire and take a lot of ideas from each other in Berlin. And then in the end, Berlin becomes a big colorful concoction of a lot of other cities from all around the world."



MPB: "Honestly, for me it’s a bit more difficult. Oftentimes I feel like Berlin is holding me back, so I can’t stay here for too long. I find other cities, such as London or Paris, way more interesting when it comes to fashion and style. In general, I find more inspiration when I travel. It doesn’t even matter where you go because you constantly find yourself among new skylines, new people, new vibes. I feel like it makes you notice all these little things; you get to observe your surroundings more cautiously."



Have you always been interested in fashion?

CJF: "I have always had a thing for fashion and aesthetics, yes. Even as a little girl I was into high fashion brands. [laughs] But I really believe that Berlin has played a big role in that. I feel like the city automatically sensitizes you for trends and movements."



MPB: "Definitely, yes. I’ve always had a passion for the beauty of things. I started watching fashion shows at a very young age, soaking in the beauty of the runways. As a kid, every time my parents took me for a walk over Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm and we passed by Hermès, Chanel, Gucci and YSL, my nose would be stuck to the windows."

