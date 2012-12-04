Lush, silk gowns, super-fine knits, and velvety shoes are things of beauty, but often require us to remain on our best behavior. Still, as busy, working women, we're left craving something equally exciting — with far less precaution needed — for every other day of the week. Enter: Bensimon. Inspired by '40s army wear, these tennis shoes may be far from formal but are the perfect everyday kicks.
Able to withstand the dirty dangers of your daily commute, the Paris shoe line is filled with poppy florals, gentle distressing, and colors galore. The rubber-capped fall line also comes in a variety of lace-ups and slip-ons. In a nut shell: Here, you have functional shoes, but also ones that doesn't skimp on style. Plus, completely washable, these Bensimon kicks can easily be worn, washed, and worn again, keeping your shoe game fresh at all times.
Preview all the Bensimon fancy-footwear styles you don't have to tip toe around in.
Photo: Courtesy of Bensimon