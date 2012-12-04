Able to withstand the dirty dangers of your daily commute, the Paris shoe line is filled with poppy florals, gentle distressing, and colors galore. The rubber-capped fall line also comes in a variety of lace-ups and slip-ons. In a nut shell: Here, you have functional shoes, but also ones that doesn't skimp on style. Plus, completely washable, these Bensimon kicks can easily be worn, washed, and worn again, keeping your shoe game fresh at all times.