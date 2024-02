We Tried The Thinnest Brow Pencil Ever Made & The Hype Is Real

“I’ve used benefit’s brow products (plus in-store services like laminations and waxes) exclusively for years, including my favourite pencil of all time, the Precisely, My Brow Pencil . When I got word that the Precisely family was growing, it was music to my ears; I have naturally thick, lush brows so most days, a little filling in on the tail end of my brows and clear brow gel is all I need. The brand’s Fluff Up Brow Wax has been a personal go-to since it debuted last year, so you can imagine my delight when a tinted version was among benefit’s latest launches. It truly does it all: shapes, fills in and holds brows all day without looking flat (a common gripe with many tinted gels), or giving Groucho Marx vibes. The Detailer pencil is so fine and pigmented (a rare combo), it allows me to create truly the most natural effect I’ve ever achieved with a brow product with minimal effort. (Be sure to follow the instructions carefully to avoid breakage — this is not your average pencil!) With these two products alone, my brows look like they’ve been touched by an angel: Fluffy, naturally full and impeccably shaped.”