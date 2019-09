Every year, we count down the days until it’s beach season yet again. The wait is finally over, and we’re promptly planning all of our sandy days in the sun. But before we slather on the sunscreen and lay out our towels, Macy’s wants to make sure we’ve got every beach essential taken care of — and at an affordable price no less. Below, click through all the pieces you need for your next vacation, from a colorful tasseled woven bag to a ‘gram-worthy one-piece.