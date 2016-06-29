20 Summer Dresses You Can Actually Wear To The Beach

Michelle Li
Our favorite days are when we wake up, hop in the car (or on the subway), and plant ourselves in a swath of golden sand for the entire day. It’s the creme de la creme for a Lazy Sunday: There’s little to no planning involved, especially concerning what to wear, since whatever we choose will inevitably find itself tossed aside at the first sight of water. Beach cover-ups and caftans are made for those stay-outside-all-day kind of days, but let’s be real: A loose dress works just as well.

Sure, wearing something a little more "put-together" may not feel totally beach-y. But once you've decided the specifics — do you want the hem to graze the sand just right? Do you want to go super-short and show a ton of leg? — it actually requires minimal styling (obviously, you're still spending your day in the sand). So lay out on your favorite towel and click through for 20 cool-girl options that work just as well à la plage as they do, well, à la anywhere else.

