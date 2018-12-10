When most of us think about having sex in the bathroom, we think about the shower, specifically. Shower sex seems undeniably steamy, but it's also somewhat overrated and difficult to execute.
But just because you're not into shower sex doesn't mean you should write off bathroom sex altogether. Considering how many varied surfaces, objects, and water sources you probably have in your bathroom, the opportunities to have out-of-the-box sex are endless. And hey, the bathroom might also be the only private room with a lock in your apartment, so it's worth at least exploring.
Now, if your bathroom is more like a rest stop than a sex palace, you might be wondering just how you can make the experience more conducive to sex. With the right positions, even your roommate's shower caddy and your nasty bath mat can be useful during sex. So, here are the positions your need to know to pull off sex in your bathroom.