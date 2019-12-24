This Necklace Is All About Inspiring Self-Love

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
With today's climate, it's always a good idea to be on the hunt for gifts that give back. On our list this year is Ban.do's new collection of nameplate necklaces. Aptly named "Good Intentions," the collection features a lineup of jewelry that gives back in more ways than one. Each gold-plated brass necklace features a positive and inspiring word like gratitude, confidence, and optimism. The simple, yet effective, mottos encourage each wearer to channel some self-love. In Ban.do's own words, "Consider them as an outward display of your inner workings." Who doesn't appreciate a little daily reminder to live with confidence?
In addition to inspiring your giftee, the necklaces also serve a charitable cause. Ban.do teamed up with Girls Inc., a non-profit that sets out to help girls navigate through gender, economic, and social barriers. With each product purchase, a portion of the proceeds will be donated towards ensuring young women get the opportunity to have a healthy upbringing.
At only $38, it might not be such a bad idea to pick up one for the whole squad. With six different messages to choose from, feel free to go ham and spread some positivity to anyone who may need it. This is one purchase where spending more happens to be a good thing.
