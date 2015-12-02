This New Collab Is Like Wearable Art — For The Gym

At the gym, it's easy to feel like yet another clone in black Lulu leggings, Nike Frees, and your worn-out high school T-shirt. Especially when you know magic happens when you're working out in an outfit you actually love. Now, luxury fitness brand Bandier is making it that much easier to stand out while working out.
If you're not familiar with Bandier by now, well, you should be — as the first luxury destination for fashion, fitness, and music (think of it as the Barneys of gymwear), the brand's been catching our eye for its exclusive collaborations, impressive brand roster, and endless array of printed leggings.
And while it's not every day we see artists lending their work to leggings and crop tops, we're so glad it's happening, with names like Christopher Sauvé, Upendo Taylor, and Malarko Hernandez fancying up some Bandier pieces. Launching today, just in time for Art Basel, the brand is releasing limited-edition capsule collections of high-performance wearable art that combine street fashion and fitness, and needless to say, we can't wait to get our hands on them.
One thing's for sure, though — these standout pieces won't last long, so click on and shop our picks from the collection for yourself. Warning: You will be stopped in the locker room by someone begging to know where you got your gear.
