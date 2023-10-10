Whether you’re all-in on fall’s businesscore trend or just looking to round out your wardrobe with fresh yet timeless essentials, Banana Republic and Peter Do have the collection for you.
The American brand has teamed up with the buzzy NYC-based designer and creative director — whose eponymous label has become known for its stylish suiting, expert tailoring, and minimalist NYFW runways — for a 28-piece capsule collection that launched today. The line blends Banana Republic and Do’s emphasis on high-quality craftsmanship and functionality and is characterized by a neutral color palette.
“For BR x Peter do, we focused on universal pieces designed with an eye towards versatility, wearability, and a timeless point of view,” Do said in a press release. “We both believe in quality and the end goal is to dress people in clothes that they will want to rewear with a feeling of news each time.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The collaboration features genderless pieces inspired by classic Banana Republic silhouettes, like a pleated trench coat that detaches at the neck to transform into a vest dress, tailored blazers, tuxedo trousers, and knit sweaters that are perfect for layering. Select items — like oversized tees and silk scarves — feature a monochromatic print of a vintage Brooklyn map or a sketch of a banana.
This marks the first brand collaboration for Peter Do. In May, Do was named creative director of Helmut Lang; he presented his debut collection for the brand at New York Fashion Week last month. Meanwhile, the Peter Do Spring/Summer 2024 collection was presented during Paris Fashion Week, where a small sampling of pieces from the Banana Republic collaboration was revealed.
The Banana Republic x Peter Do capsule collection is available to shop online now, as well as in select stores, with prices ranging from $100 to $1,200.
shop 4 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.