How To Take Your Backpack To The Next Level

While they can be easy to neglect — and even easier to wear out — our trusty bags deserve some TLC from time to time, especially when it means sprucing up a plain one for something a little cooler. A few simple additions — think: patches , zippers, or bandanas — quickly take your go-to accessory up a notch. And whether you choose to go simple with one design element, or extravagant with multiples decorations, the options are endless.