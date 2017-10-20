How To Take Your Backpack To The Next Level

With school back in session, there’s only one accessory we can rely on to be our constant number one. Through stressful mornings getting ready, hallway hangouts with our best friends, and end-of-day scrambles to get every book, binder, and notebook home, our backpacks are there for it all — and then some.
While they can be easy to neglect — and even easier to wear out — our trusty bags deserve some TLC from time to time, especially when it means sprucing up a plain one for something a little cooler. A few simple additions — think: patches, zippers, or bandanas — quickly take your go-to accessory up a notch. And whether you choose to go simple with one design element, or extravagant with multiples decorations, the options are endless.
Click on for fast fixes to give your backpack a D.I.Y makeover.