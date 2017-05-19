Coach's NASA-Themed Collection Is Way Cooler Than Your Childhood Bedsheets

Coach's limited-edition NASA-themed collection is here, and it has us seeing stars.
The high-end brand recently rolled out its new line, "Coach Space," which will give your childhood collection of spaced-themed shirts, sheets, and gizmos a run for its money (and, not just because it probably costs way more than your items did).
Coach's website states they drew inspiration from "American dreamers and explorers who believe that anything is possible."
Show off your inner-Mulder with this bright blue leather bag with totally adorable embellishments, like the "I believe" patch. (Rogue bag, $895)
This isn't your high school Letterman jacket. With a sweet NASA patch and and black leather sleeves, this is the perfect piece to wear with a T-shirt and jeans or to throw over a dress for a day out on the town. (Space varsity jacket, $895)
Step up your game with a these blue-and-black kicks, which are the freshest take on a pair of moon shoes we've ever seen. (Space shoes, $325)
Whether you sport this backpack at work or wear it out as the perfect compliment to your farmer's market ensemble, this bag is ready to support any of your adventures. (League backpack, $795)
Stay weird, humans.
