We couldn't help but notice that some of Zara's models seem to be, shall we say, working overtime in the posing department. Corners of the internet including the Instagram account @awkwardzara have been picking up on the brand's creative approach to its online on-figure product direction. Some customers even took to TikTok to ask fellow Zara lovers if they, too, ruminate on the models' inventive angles.
A cursory look at the Zara website revealed models in formalwear striking poses you're likely to see in a yoga class, tilting their knees out in a half-squat, and perched atop a glass table. Then there's the ever-present issue of hand placement that we wouldn't expect to see from such seasoned picture takers. Models, they're just like us.
Even downtown cool girl Paloma Elsesser who is fiercely un-memeable is culpable in the Zara modeling vortex of contorted limbs. Is she leaning all the way over so we can't see what most of the garment looks like? Yes. Do we still want what we can see of the cantaloupe-colored sweatshirt she's rocking? Yes.
The odd revelation that Zara's products are displayed through risky outtakes has been under our noses this whole time. Behind every model wearing a pencil skirt in the tabletop position, are five other creative poses to help decipher what the clothes might actually look like on our own bods — and we appreciate that. It's all part of the whimsical brand authenticity focused on Fashion with a capital F. Or maybe the models are trying to signal a message to us.
Scroll on to enjoy some less than traditional poses done by models in some very cute clothing.
