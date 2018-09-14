Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Yuhi Kim at Bridge
Dedicated Feature
Why More Women Need To Be Building Companies For Women
Ava Feuer
Sep 14, 2018
Dedicated Feature
Meet The 3 Women Behind Reebok's Innovative New Sports Bra
Ava Feuer
Aug 29, 2018
Dedicated Feature
Meet 3 People Who Use Fashion To Celebrate Their Pride
Melissa Kravitz
May 31, 2018
Beauty
How To Apply Mascara Based On Your Eye Shape
Of all the things in your makeup bag, mascara seems to be the easiest to apply — swipe on and you're done, right? Well, in fact, mascara isn't just the
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
Ultra-Modern Beauty Looks You're Sure To LOVE
Applying eyeliner can be tricky — even when the makeup gods are pulling for you. And that's not even taking into account how to apply it. Sure, you can
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
These Metallic Beauty Looks Are #Goals
In case you haven't noticed — it's summer! And with summer comes toned-down beauty looks in subtle shades of pink and peach. But you don't have to hold
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
How To Pick Your Go-To Red Lip
There's no denying that a swipe of red lipstick is an easy way to elevate any outfit, and we especially love the shade for the hot summer months. The hard
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
Move Over Millennial Pink, This Will Be Your New Favorite Hue
There’s no denying that millennial pink has been having a major moment. But when it comes to makeup, we beg you, branch out! There's a whole wide world
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
This Brow & Lip Combo Is Everything
This weekend, we're taking a cue from some of the chicest women around — the French. Between their nonchalant demeanors and their no-fuss beauty
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
This Unexpected Eyeliner Color Is SO Flattering
You could wear your same ol' black eyeliner every weekend. Or you could live your best life and try something new. We (obviously) vote for the latter,
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
This Classic Combo Will Change Your Beauty Game
You can't deny the obvious: Bold brows and dewy skin are in. If you've spotted the combo on models at fashion week, celebrities on the red carpet, or your
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
The Cool-Girl Way To Pull Off Metallic Makeup
Sure, beauty routines can come in handy when you're pressed for time during the week. But, when the weekend rolls around, it's time to spice things up and
by
Claire Fontanetta
Trends
The Skin-Baring Trend Even Subtle Girls Will Love
Unless you're Nora Ephron, most women are fine with showing off their necks — and shoulders, and décolletage, for that matter. And the good news is,
by
Erin Cunningham
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted