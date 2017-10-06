Skip navigation!
Megan Doyle
Fashion
How We'll Be Wearing Our Hoodies & Blazers This Fall
Jessica Roska
Oct 6, 2017
Shopping
If You've Ever Struggled With Perfectionism, Watch This
Allie Briggs
Sep 29, 2017
Fashion
An R29 Editor Proves That Velvet Isn't
Just
For Parties
Kelly Agnew
Sep 13, 2017
Fashion
How To Avoid A Wardrobe Of One-Hit Wonders
Scan the room at any wedding, work event, or insert-festivity-here, and one thing's clear: Dressing up isn't what it used to be. What was once defined as
by
Jessica Roska
Fashion
Fashion Is Still Super Casual — & We're 100% Okay With It
You've probably noticed there's this thing in today's fashion where anything baggy, sporty, or typically reserved for running errands is totally
by
Jessica Roska
Fashion
The Spring Color Trends That Are About To Be EVERYWHERE
We spend winter in a rotation of grays, blacks, and too-cold-to-care colors. There's just something about those bone-chilling wind gusts that knocks the
by
Jessica Roska
Street Style
The Most Powerful Styling Trick In The Book
While there’s a purely functional reason for layering, i.e. moderating our ever-fluctuating body temp (big thanks to our erratic heaters), there’s
by
Jessica Roska
Makeup
The Perfect Beauty Look To Wear
Tonight
After years of practice, we've all mastered our own version of a five-minute face. It’s like muscle memory — a little foundation here, a swipe of brow
by
Jada Wong
Health
Your Morning-After Monologue, Revealed
You've got your heels in one hand and your clutch in the other. Your outfit is maybe a touch too glam for a Sunday morning, but damn it you're
by
Lily di Costanzo
Sex & Relationships
These Post-Breakup Feels Are Spot On
Unless you're deeply committed to the no-strings-attached life (or one of those mythical people who marries their high-school sweetheart), chances
by
Lily di Costanzo
Celebrity Style
A Grown-Up Holiday Ritual That
Isn’t
Baking Cookies
While you might be old enough to put out the almond milk and gluten-free cookies the night before, there’s nothing more refreshing than a just-for-fun,
by
Katie O'Donnell
Music
You'll Be In Awe Of This Badass Dancer
If you need a little kick in the butt to jump-start your next creative project, we may know someone who can help. Meet Mela Sierra, the fiery contemporary
by
Alison Ives
