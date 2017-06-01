Story from Fashion

How To Avoid A Wardrobe Of One-Hit Wonders

Jessica Roska
Scan the room at any wedding, work event, or insert-festivity-here, and one thing's clear: Dressing up isn't what it used to be. What was once defined as wearing a dress and heels for women is now totally open to interpretation. And we're stoked. But even so, we're often left with a variety of frillier-than-usual pieces — from over-the-top tops to sparkly mules — chilling in the back of our closet until an invite hits our inbox. Well, we're here to change that.
In today's more creative fashion climate, it's absolutely possible to wear your fanciest pieces IRL — all it takes is a strategic pairing of items from opposite ends of the style spectrum (think: sneakers and lace or denim and heels). So for our fourth episode of #R29StyleStalking with ASOS, which we filmed in Berlin, we're mastering the ever-elusive dressy-casual mix. Check out the video above, then keep scrolling for more ways to give your one-hit party wonders endless lives.
You could probably wear florals just about anywhere and it would be 100% appropriate. But certain dresses may be a little extra for any given Monday. We recommend layering yours with super casual pieces like a long-sleeve tee, cropped denim, or even a hoodie to tone down any wedding-guest vibes.
We don't need to tell you that ruffles are still in, but we will give you a new way to wear them. Our first instinct is to pair ruffles with something more streamlined and refined, since the silhouette tends to steal the whole outfit show. Mixing ruffles with more ruffles, however, makes the look more playful than proper — and perfect for every day.
Though this might be the oldest trick in the book, that doesn't mean it's not still good: When in doubt, just add sneakers. Fresh kicks can instantly turn anything pretty and sweet — pastels, lace, florals — into the kind of unexpected look you'd heart on Instagram.
Shop This Story
ASOS CURVE
Denim Jacket With Rips And Fluted Sleeve
$76.00
ASOS
Cord Turtleneck Top Co-ord
$19.00
ASOS POPSTAR
Wide Fit Embellished Heels
$103.00
ASOS SALON
Jacquard Bow Tie Cold Shoulder Empire Mini...
$119.00
ASOS FARLEIGH
High Waist Slim Mom Jeans With Flared Bow ...
$60.00
ASOS
Puffa Oversized Collarless Padded Jacket L...
$67.00
London Rebel
Bow Trim Block Heel Sandal
$56.00
ASOS
Extreme Ruffle Sleeve Jacquard Mini Dress
$135.00
ASOS
Cropped Hoodie In Tie Dye
$32.00
Jeepers Peepers
Aviator With Lilac Tinted Lens
$29.00
ASOS SALON
Floral Embroidered Backless Pinny Midi Pro...
$190.00
ASOS HUMBLE
Platform Sandals
$60.00
ASOS
Metal Aviator Sunglasses In Rose Gold With...
$19.00
ASOS CURVE
Midi Bodycon Dress In Rib With Long Sleeves
$29.00
ASOS
Deconstructed Ruffle Cold Shoulder Blouse
$57.00
ASOS
Pencil Skirt In Stripe With Large Buckle D...
$60.00
ASOS
Geeky Clear Lens Rimless Aviator Glasses
$19.00
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Core Black Ox Sneakers
$54.00
Pull&Bear
One Shoulder Choker Ruffle Blouse
$42.00
ASOS
Large Pom Drop Earrings
$13.00
ASOS
Scuba Pencil Skirt With Bow Detail In Print
$51.00
ASOS
Ruched Slip Dress In Metallic Fabric
$60.00
ASOS
Jacquard Jacket With Brooch Detail
$62.00
ASOS HARLEQUIN
Jewelled Buckle Heeled Mules
$67.00
ASOS
Embellished Bandana Choker Necklace
$24.00
Paper Dolls
Bardot Lace Maxi Dress With Frill Detail
$158.00
creative direction by Sara McDowell; supervising production by Megan Doyle; photography direction by Adam Giese; camera assistance by Julia Pitch; Modeled by Larissa Sirah Herden; Modeled by Cris W at IMM; Modeled by Fee Rochner; Styled by Viviane Hausstein; Hair by Jana Kalgajeva; Makeup by Anne Timper; Nails by Rachel Foreman; Video Editing by Ron Douglas; local production by LOUPE; casting by Lilac Perez; Produced by Nicole Van Straatum; Photographed by Miriam Waldner; Illustrated by Evelyn Zhang; Photographed by Miriam Waldner

