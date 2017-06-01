How To Avoid A Wardrobe Of One-Hit Wonders

Scan the room at any wedding, work event, or insert-festivity-here, and one thing's clear: Dressing up isn't what it used to be. What was once defined as wearing a dress and heels for women is now totally open to interpretation. And we're stoked. But even so, we're often left with a variety of frillier-than-usual pieces — from over-the-top tops to sparkly mules — chilling in the back of our closet until an invite hits our inbox. Well, we're here to change that.