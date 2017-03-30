You've probably noticed there's this thing in today's fashion where anything baggy, sporty, or typically reserved for running errands is totally acceptable — trendy, even — to wear pretty much anywhere. Thanks to the athleisure and streetwear style movements, a few seasons of Vetements-infused street style, and celebs being celebs, this hoodie-loving mindset has become the new norm. The choice to wear leisurely pieces no longer comes with a label — it's simply fashion.
Maybe it's because there's something liberating about opting out of dressing up or because wearing oversized sweatshirts is so damn comfortable, but we're 100% on board. To celebrate the styles that have all the chill, we tapped three L.A.-based professional dancers to model them for our third episode of #R29StyleStalking with ASOS. Watch the video above to check out their outfits and moves, and then scroll down for more ways to channel your lazy Sunday look (but way cooler).
Like ruffled and bell sleeves, striped and graphic sleeves have also risen in the trend ranks. Wear them with plaid pants or layered under a gingham crop top for an unexpected mashup of sporty and preppy.
If old-school tracksuits aren't your vibe (and if you aren't taking style cues from Chas Tenenbaum), try track jumpsuits — a cooler, sleeker take on the look. Or, when in doubt, just add a hoodie.
