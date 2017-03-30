Story from Fashion

Fashion Is Still Super Casual — & We're 100% Okay With It

Jessica Roska
You've probably noticed there's this thing in today's fashion where anything baggy, sporty, or typically reserved for running errands is totally acceptable — trendy, even — to wear pretty much anywhere. Thanks to the athleisure and streetwear style movements, a few seasons of Vetements-infused street style, and celebs being celebs, this hoodie-loving mindset has become the new norm. The choice to wear leisurely pieces no longer comes with a label — it's simply fashion.
Maybe it's because there's something liberating about opting out of dressing up or because wearing oversized sweatshirts is so damn comfortable, but we're 100% on board. To celebrate the styles that have all the chill, we tapped three L.A.-based professional dancers to model them for our third episode of #R29StyleStalking with ASOS. Watch the video above to check out their outfits and moves, and then scroll down for more ways to channel your lazy Sunday look (but way cooler).
Advertisement
Photographed by Emily Knecht.
Photographed by Emily Knecht.
Like ruffled and bell sleeves, striped and graphic sleeves have also risen in the trend ranks. Wear them with plaid pants or layered under a gingham crop top for an unexpected mashup of sporty and preppy.
Photographed by Emily Knecht.
Photographed by Emily Knecht.
If old-school tracksuits aren't your vibe (and if you aren't taking style cues from Chas Tenenbaum), try track jumpsuits — a cooler, sleeker take on the look. Or, when in doubt, just add a hoodie.
Advertisement
Shop This Story
ASOS
Selected Suit Blazer Co-ord
$166.00
Calvin Klein Jeans
Zabrina White Canvas Hi Top Sneakers
$109.00
Cheap Monday
Linked Necklace
$25.00
ASOS
Color Block Rainmac With Funnel Neck
$68.00
Mi-Pac
Pebbled Iridescent Backpack
$61.00
DL1961
Hepburn Crop Wide Leg Jean With Raw Hem
$268.00
Adidas
Ice Purple Suede Gazelle Unisex Sneakers
$100.00
ASOS
Summer Check Tapered Pant
$46.00
ASOS
Oversized Hooded Sweat With Cut Out
$68.00
ASOS
Leather Look Baseball Cap
$18.50
ASOS
Super Deep Cuff Skinny Joggers
$38.00
Adidas
White And Gray Stan Smith Sneakers
$100.00
PUMA
Floral Print Bomber Jacket
$64.00
Mad But Magic
Hoodie With Slogan Hood
$53.00
ASOS
Skater Jean
$49.00
ASOS
Washed Basic Baseball Cap
$12.50
New Look
Padded Boxy Jacket
$68.00
Adidas
Unisex Black Suede Gazelle Sneakers
$100.00
ASOS
Minimal Wide Leg Jumpsuit
$64.00
ASOS
Selected Suit Pants Co-ord
$113.00
ASOS
Velvet Mix Boyfriend Jean
$98.00
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Iconic Lingerie Set
$61.00
ASOS
Double Rectangle Hoop Earrings
$9.50
Reebok
Classic Leather Sneakers
$91.00
ASOS
Socks In White 5 Pack
$15.50
Marshall
Major Ii On Ear Headphones
$121.00
Timberland
6 Inch Premium Lace Up Beige Flat Boots
$202.00
Adidas
White Three Stripe Cropped Top
$35.00
ASOS
Cropped Pullover Hoodie
$28.00
ASOS
Gingham Cropped Cotton One Shoulder Bralette
$55.00
Chained & Able
Matt Hanging Feather Earrings 3 Pack
$34.00
Pieces
Metal Tipped Western Belt
$18.50
ASOS
Mesh T-shirt Dress With Cami
$34.00
Spiral
Fanny Pack In White Perforated Fabric
$18.50
ASOS
Oversized Longline Hoodie In Yellow
$34.00
Adidas
Black Three Stripe Wide Leg Pants
$65.00
Motel
Bodycon Dress With Long Sleeve In Monochro...
$61.00
How To Wear Baggy Clothes Oversized Clothing Trend
FashionDedicated FeatureThe LatestStreet StyleVideo
written by Jessica Roska
Photographed by Emily Knecht; Hair by Bethany Brill; Directed by Kasandra Baruch; Directed by Mike Marasco; Styled by Sue Choi; supervising production by Megan Doyle; creative direction by Sara McDowell; Video Editing by Ron Douglas; Video Editing by Ron Douglas; Modeled by Gabriela Bloomgarden; Modeled by Katherine Cowgill; Modeled by Kiara Gudgeon; Makeup by Tami Shirley at The Rex Agency; Nails by Jess Baker at We Are Color Wheel; Music by DJ White Shadow; Photographed by Emily Knecht.