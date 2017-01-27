3 Fashion-Girl Shirts You Can Basically Get For Free

Let's talk about fashion's current obsession with sleeves. Whether we blame it on the rise of celebrity merch or the influence of Vetements' ironic logo tees, we've begun to see grungier, more streetwear-inspired styles replace the atypical ruffled, bell, or balloon ones. These tops — which can be found at places like Opening Ceremony, and via skate brands like HUF and Carhartt — look like something you'd steal out of your dad's closet. The difference, of course, it that they pair well with this season's accessories of choice, like oversized earrings and chain belts. Plus, they're the new layering-item of choice among the fashion set.
The thing is: You actually don't need to spend a silly amount of money to get in on the trend. In fact, you don't have to shell out more than $20 to D.I.Y. one that's all your own. Ahead, we took three basic long-sleeve T-shirts (the kind you can find at your local Walmart or Sports Authority) and put our own twist on them. Here's how to turn your lazy-day uniform into a full-on fashion statement.