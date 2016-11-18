Welcome Back, Chain Belts

In the '80s, chain belts reigned supreme. They more closely mirrored our jewelry than traditional belts, and women didn't worry if their pants actually stayed up (chains were draped over dresses and skirts as decoration, too). In the '90s, the look took a turn toward more hardcore, punk iterations, with wallet chains giving outfits an edgier vibe.
Now the chain belt is back. And, as in decades past, we're adorning our pants, skirts, and even dresses with them as though they were jewelry. (Sometimes we're even wearing them as necklaces, too.) Ahead, we've rounded up all the modern-day iterations to buy before everyone else catches on. While some of them can actually keep our pants in place, it's definitely not a prerequisite. Bottoms up (or not)!
