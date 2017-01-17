Whether you love 'em or hate 'em, leggings are considered pants. And, celebrities have had a large hand in taking them from Starbucks run to fashion zeitgeist. Aside from the few appearances on the runways of brands like 3.1 Philip Lim and Balmain, we really (really!) have power players like Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Margot Robbie to thank for convincing us that stretchy bottoms look just as good with a leather jacket as they do with a sports bra.
These days, leggings aren't the only athletic item celebrities are turning to not just for the gym, but for their day-to-day. Often oversized, graphic, and paired with anything from ripped jeans to leather pants, hoodies have become the staple of starlets as they travel, run errands, and way more. That's why, we're taking this moment to make it official: Wearing a hoodie is just as bossy as wearing leggings as pants. This is how it's done.