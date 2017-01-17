These days, leggings aren't the only athletic item celebrities are turning to not just for the gym, but for their day-to-day. Often oversized, graphic, and paired with anything from ripped jeans to leather pants, hoodies have become the staple of starlets as they travel, run errands, and way more. That's why, we're taking this moment to make it official: Wearing a hoodie is just as bossy as wearing leggings as pants. This is how it's done.