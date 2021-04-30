Perez initially turned to makeup as a form of escape during a difficult time in his life. When he was 17, his father was deported, leaving him and his mother homeless for a period of time. After graduating from high school, Perez moved to L.A. to pursue a career in beauty. This is where Indigo, his larger-than-life beauty persona, was born. "I wanted to be somebody else at that time," he recalls. "I wanted to create an image of myself that could make me feel better, and that could make other people feel better."