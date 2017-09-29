Style crush. Savvy entrepreneur. All-around badass. These are just a few of the ways we'd describe Urban Bush Babes editor-in-chief and Folie Apothecary founder Nikisha Brunson. But given all the above, we wouldn't expect the term the multihyphenate business maven identifies with on her own level: imperfectionist. Brunson openly owns her ADHD, general anxiety disorder, and depression — and has no interest in trying to paint a pretty picture of her life. Together with New Balance, she's showing us how she takes on the world as her own fearlessly authentic self. No filter necessary.
