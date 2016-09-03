Skip navigation!
Marina Guidos
Health
Your Core Is Going To Get Some Serious Love With Hip Dips
Laura Delarato
Sep 3, 2016
Health
Your Thighs Are Going To Feel This Tomorrow
Laura Delarato
Aug 27, 2016
Health
Here Is Your New Favorite Butt-&-Legs Workout
Laura Delarato
Aug 20, 2016
Health
Split Squats Are Your Quads' New Best Friend
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Split squats are no joke. They work your lower
by
Laura Delarato
Health
This Ab Workout Is Actually Amazing
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Do you have a minute to spare? Just one —
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
Here's How To Strengthen Your Core On A Staircase
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Engage your core by doing this side-to-side
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Strengthen Your Upper Body With Incline Push-ups
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Get the most out of your push-up by
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Work Your Way Into A Warrior 3 Workout
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Warrior 3 is designed to work your core, back,
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
This 3-In-1 Ab Move Really Works
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Fitness
How To Make Your Lunges So Much More Effective
No gym membership? No problem. Whether you’re looking to start a new routine or wake up your existing one, check out our 60 Seconds To Fit series for
by
Calvy Click
Work & Money
Why "Fake It 'Til You Make It" Is A Totally Valid Business Plan
Ask any millennial about their career path, and chances are they won't recount a straight shot to the top. Instead, most dabble in different fields,
by
Lily di Costanzo
Work & Money
If You’re Not Struggling, You’re Doing Something Wrong
While coming up with a brilliant business idea is a major cause for celebration, it's only 50% of the battle in making it as a young entrepreneur. The
by
Lily di Costanzo
Health
Your Morning-After Monologue, Revealed
You've got your heels in one hand and your clutch in the other. Your outfit is maybe a touch too glam for a Sunday morning, but damn it you're
by
Lily di Costanzo
Sex & Relationships
These Post-Breakup Feels Are Spot On
Unless you're deeply committed to the no-strings-attached life (or one of those mythical people who marries their high-school sweetheart), chances
by
Lily di Costanzo
