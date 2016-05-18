Skip navigation!
Jessica Nash
Styling Tips
How To Hack Your Swimsuit Top (No Sewing Required)
Katie O'Donnell
May 18, 2016
Work & Money
How One Entrepreneur Turned Her Passion Project Into A Business
Lily di Costanzo
Mar 22, 2016
Work & Money
Why "Fake It 'Til You Make It" Is A Totally Valid Business Plan
Lily di Costanzo
Mar 10, 2016
Work & Money
If You’re Not Struggling, You’re Doing Something Wrong
While coming up with a brilliant business idea is a major cause for celebration, it's only 50% of the battle in making it as a young entrepreneur. The
by
Lily di Costanzo
Food & Drinks
The Best Thing Ever To Happen To Oreo Cookies
There's an old trick that we learned in our elementary-school spelling classes that goes as follows: Dessert has two Ss, because you always want more. And
by
Ava Feuer
Living
3 Nontraditional Wedding Veils For The Alt Bride
If you're in the throes of wedding planning, you probably deserve a trophy for the number of bridal magazines and Pinterest boards you've already plowed
by
Alison Ives
Makeup
Finally, Makeup That Won’t Do The Slip-&-Slide
First dates can be hard. What should you wear? Where should you go? And, who picks up the check? So many questions, so few answers. Luckily, there's one
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
How To Make Your Makeup Last ALL Day
The fastest way to put a damper on a packed day of summer fun in town? Trying desperately to locate a public bathroom with an intact mirror (located
by
Jada Wong
Nails
This Mani Was Made For Cool Brides
French manis have long held the honor of being the go-to nail look for weddings, formals, proms — anything that involves a floor-length gown and three
by
Jada Wong
Hair
A Sleek Updo That Looks AMAZING From Every Angle
When you think of red-carpet hairstyles, elaborate 'dos that look like they took a dream team of pros, a vanity of products, and a fistful of pins come to
by
Jada Wong
New York
The RIGHT Way To Do Cozy-Chic
New York City winters tend to get a bad rap. Sure, there are colder places — we're looking at you, Buffalo, Chicago, and Minneapolis — but nowhere
by
Alison Ives
Nails
DIY This Easy & Unexpected Mani NOW
If the manis on the spring '15 runways were any indication, nail art is here to stay. And, for good reason. One of the biggest and most innovative trends
by
Jada Wong
Nails
Nail Trend To Try: The Flipped Mani
It's official: We've entered a new era of nail art. For the most part (at least outside of Instagram), gone are the days of the super elaborate mani;
by
Megan McIntyre
Nails
Lazy Girls Rejoice! This Nail-Art Trick Was MADE For You
So, you've mastered the art of the single-shade manicure — basecoat, two coats of color, and a topcoat. Maybe you can even pull off a decent French.
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
How To Dress For Work In 60 Seconds
Now that fall has ushered in some bone-chilling mornings, the last thing we want to do in the a.m. is leave the warm cocoon we've made in bed. But, with
by
Alison Ives
Styling Tips
The Perfect Fall Outfit In 60 Seconds Or Less
It's a story we know all too well — battling it out with our closets each morning to craft a spot-on outfit, only to be totally late for whatever
by
Alison Ives
Styling Tips
Create The Perfect Costume In 60 Seconds
Calling all procrastinators, this one's for you. If you waited 'til the last second to figure out your Halloween costume and all the holiday stores are
by
Alison Ives
Nails
Nailed It: 3 Ways To Fix Chipped Tips
Chips happen. Even if you apply a topcoat every other day or avoid washing the dishes like the plague, your perfectly painted fingers will inevitably meet
by
Jada Wong
Nails
The Secret To Making Your Mani Last For
Days
We've long replaced our standing manicure appointment for a weekly DIY project at home. It's more convenient, way cheaper, and gives us the opportunity to
by
Jada Wong
Work & Money
This Up-&-Coming Artist Is Jay Z Approved
Picture this: You’re waiting to interview for your dream job, and then the girl who interviewed right before you lands the gig on the spot. That’s
by
Samantha Sutton
Nails
Bye-Bye, Summer Nails: Fall's Coolest Colors Are Here
When it comes to manicures, we're betting you've got a signature polish shade — the go-to hue you revert to when mulling over lacquers at the salon or
by
Jada Wong
Trends
Instagram's Most Epic Engagement Rings
Of all the many, many types of selfies, surely the engagement ring selfie (that's #relfie for short) is the most divisive. For every woman who goes
by
Leeann Duggan
Hair
Calling All Brides: Here's A Wedding-Day-Ready Braid
Plait love runs deep at Refinery29, so it's safe to say we've always got braids on the brain. But, with many of our staffers (and the world, if our
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
You Don't Have To Be Beyoncé To Pull Off This Wet-Hair Look
Like top knots or mermaid waves, some hairstyles seem to almost exclusively belong to the long-hair set. The wet-hair trend is no different. Whether
by
Farah Prince
Hair
An Easy Way To Make Beach Hair Look Chic
As much as we love a good, beachy 'do, sometimes you need your look to be a little more sophisticated. Maybe you're heading to a sunset cocktail shindig,
by
Megan McIntyre
Hair
2 Readers Rock Spring Makeovers
It's easy to know when you're in a style rut. One peek in your closet is all it takes to make you realize you haven't swapped out any clothes in the past
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Skin Care
The Ancient Beauty Trick That Can Make Your Skin Look Amazing
Women have tried a lot of things over the years to make their skin look younger, clearer, and more radiant. From getting blasted by lasers to swishing
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
Which Cleansing Brush Is Best?
When mechanical cleansing brushes first became a thing, the word on everyone's lips was simply Clarisonic. It became an instant must-have for those of
by
Gabrielle Korn
