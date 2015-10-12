3 Nontraditional Wedding Veils For The Alt Bride

If you're in the throes of wedding planning, you probably deserve a trophy for the number of bridal magazines and Pinterest boards you've already plowed through. Sure, you might be an expert in floral pairings and wedding-dress silhouettes by now, but the traditional bridal motifs you keep seeing just aren't resonating. What you need are a few creative, game-changing touches to set you apart on your big day. We happen to know just where to start: your veil.
Compared to the dress, this detail tends to be an afterthought — but it can set the tone for your whole look. And if lace-trimmed, floor-grazing veil styles seem too old-fashioned for you, we've got three romantic alternatives cool brides will love. Think retro-inspired netted violettes, glitzy headbands, and bohemian crown veils. See the styles above, along with some gorgeous hair pairings for each. We have a feeling your dress won't be the only thing turning heads come your wedding day.
Jennifer Behr veils, Gap dress, Simon G. Jewelry ring and bracelet (SPONSORED).
