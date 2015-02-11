Skip navigation!
Isabel Cafaro
Sex
This Is What A Twitter-Themed Wedding Looks Like
Annie Georgia Gre...
Feb 11, 2015
New York
The RIGHT Way To Do Cozy-Chic
Alison Ives
Feb 5, 2015
Tinseltown
In Honor of National Pie Day, Get Ready to Make One Like A Pro
Liz Wallace
Jan 23, 2015
Food & Drinks
The Best Way To Cut An Acorn Squash
There are certain things you just don't learn in home economics class. Example A: How to cut an acorn squash. It sounds simple enough, but all those
by
Chloe Daley
Music
The Indie Band Everyone Is Talking About
Deerhoof, the seminal '90s noise/pop/punk band, is constantly reinventing itself. On its 12th studio record, La Isla Bonita, out November 4 on Polyvinyl
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Music
Lowell's Words Are Her Wars
Elizabeth Lowell Boland kicked off 2014 with a five-song EP that singled her out as the pop-punk princess feminist we've been waiting for. Boland,
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment
Summer Movies: 4 Works By Actor-Directors That Are Surprisingly W...
We've seen Madonna try her hand at directing, Jodie Foster writing and directing...beaver puppets, and does anyone else remember Danny DeVito's Death to
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — May 09 2012
Karl himself (Mr. Lagerfeld, that is) will be bringing his exhibit, Chanel's Little Black Jacket, to NYC but only for a week. We're definitely marking our
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
Win A Prize Pack For A Central Park Workout With SELF Magazine
For 19 years and counting, SELF Magazine has been hosting Work Out In The Park to get our lazy winter bums moving again. With classes from Crunch gym
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
Mociun Sets Up A Permanent Shop In 'Billyburg, We're Already On T...
She had us drooling over her sheer shirts in her fall '11 lookbook, and, really, who can forget her awesome DIY potato dress. Now, Caitlin Mociun is
by
Isabel Cafaro
Shopping
We Found The Perfect Wedding Gift (Bragging Rights Are In Order)
You can't escape it — wedding season is here! Along with all the fun dining and dancing comes the agonizing chore of choosing the perfect present to
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
Party Parisian-Style In NYC At This Très Chic Benefit
Aahh Paris… Home of the Eiffel Tower, the croissant, and of course, the Louvre. Not planning an escape to the city of love and light? Ne vous inquietez
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — May 04 2012
Woman of many talents, Tinsley Mortimer, gives sound advice about meeting the folks (keep it comfortable) and throwing bridal showers (keep it pink).
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
C'est Merveilleux! Our Exclusive Look At Sandro's Soho Store
You know how excited we were when our fave French oh-so-chic label Sandro came to town on Bleecker Street. We guess we weren't the only ones who
by
Isabel Cafaro
Entertainment
12 Hot Flicks From The Tribeca Film Festival (And Where To See 'E...
It's that time of year again, the time when film buffs everywhere thank a certain Mr. De Niro for bringing the much-anticipated Tribeca Film Festival to
by
Isabel Cafaro
Mens
Dude! Bro! Dude! A Street Style Slideshow That's Just For The Boys
As much as we love to snap fashion savvy NY'ers, we have to admit that we're guilty of not including enough guys into the mix. Yes boys, we notice how
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 18 2012
Foodies rejoice! Mario Batali's make-reservations-a-year-in-advance restaurant Babbo is now open for lunch. Guess where we'll be scheduling our business
by
Isabel Cafaro
Celebrity Beauty
Who Wants To Smell Like Nicki Minaj? You're In Luck...
Taylor Swift has one. Jennifer Aniston has one. Heck, Britney Spears has five. Even Bruce Willis has his own. We're talking celebrity fragrances, and it's
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 13 2012
We love animals. We love Vogue. So when Vogue rounds up their most memorable animal editorials, our heads explode. (Vogue) Another time lapse video of
by
Isabel Cafaro
Politics
H&M Takes Glamour Green, One Red-Carpet Look At A Time
How much do we love earth-friendly fashion? A whole lot more now that H&M is stepping up their green game. Launching today, H&M Glamour has created an
by
Isabel Cafaro
Fashion
A New Canadian Sensation? La Fee Verte Creates A RTW Line We Love
Prints, knits, tie dye, leather, fur, sparkle. Sounds like a mouthful, and yet somehow it all comes together swimmingly in one cohesive collection. La Fee
by
Isabel Cafaro
Politics
This (Literally) Rocks: Melissa Joy Manning For Anthropologie
Want to be one with nature and look cool doing it? Here's your chance. Using organic stones and recycled materials to make her collection of jewelry,
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Apr 06 2012
Have you ever imagined how much better NYC could be with a ski slope in it? Yeah, us neither. But one architect, Ju-Hyun Kim, thinks it would be an
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
Party It Up And Bid On Cool Designer Goodies At This Chic Benefit
Partying for a cause — that's what we like to do here at Refinery29. LIFT Investments, and excuse our business jargon for a hot sec, is a non-profit
by
Isabel Cafaro
Entertainment News
Pregnant Snooki's Already Designing A Kid's Slipper Collection
Is there anything Snooki won't do? Apparently not. Between launching perfumes and giving 11-year-olds makeovers, her mommy-ing skills are kicking in early
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
Rad Band Tees That Won't Make You Look Like A Tween Fangirl
Starting in 2008, Soundscreen Design was founded by some kids who loved indie rock and wanted others to love it, too. Fast forward to today and
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
Zac Posen Gets Shady With Illesteva, And We Want IN
Luxury eyewear designer Illesteva is known for their awesome collaborations with Opening Ceremony, Band Of Outsiders, and Corto Moltedo. And now they've
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
Is This The Sexiest L Train Ride Ever? (The Answer's Yes)
It's just another ride on the L train. Well, not really. Dazed & Confused is at it again with their awesomely jaw-dropping editorials. This time, urban,
by
Isabel Cafaro
Fashion
Shabd Takes Tie Dye To The Next Level For Spring '12
One New York designer is taking tie dye out of the context of Woodstock festival and moving it closer to the boardwalk. Just in time for our seasonal
by
Isabel Cafaro
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Mar 30 2012
Original Penguin launched their new women's collection in NYC this week. With their retro dresses, flirty blouses, and, of course, signature polos, this
by
Isabel Cafaro
