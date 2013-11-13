Skip navigation!
Emily Orofino
Makeup
Naked 3 Palette Pictures — We've Got Them!
Emily Orofino
Nov 13, 2013
Skin Care
Will Covering Your Lips In Plastic Make Them Softer? (We Found Out!)
Emily Orofino
Jan 9, 2013
Hair
The Best (And Weirdest) Beauty Trends of 2012
Emily Orofino
Dec 18, 2012
Skin Care
Facials 411: The Top Treatments Explained
From extreme weather to nerve-racking elections and everything in between, there have been far too many contributors to our skin freak-outs of late. Our
by
Emily Orofino
Makeup
Rad Or Bad: Sharing Makeup With Your Significant Other
If the man in your life wanted to share your concealer, would you hook him up with the goods? After all, is it really fair to deprive someone in need of
by
Emily Orofino
Hair
The Secret To A Magnificent Mane? It's Much Less Sexy Than You Think
We're kinda obsessive when it comes to our grooming habits, but there's one body part we often overlook: the scalp. No, it doesn't sound particularly
by
Emily Orofino
Makeup
Rad or Bad: 3D Eyeshadow
We're always down for advances in beauty technology, but sometimes it's a little hazy whether a new product is a new essential or just a gimmick. The
by
Emily Orofino
Nails
Car Paint For Your Nails: This Is A Real (Gorgeous) Thing
We don't usually look at cars and think "Mmm, that paint job would look bangin' on our nails," but after seeing these cool tips on Beautylish, we're
by
Emily Orofino
Skin Care
Fresh Turns 21 — & Gives Us A Great Gift
We're not sure how you celebrated your 21st birthday, but we can guarantee (for the most part, if we could fully remember) that our party wasn't an
by
Emily Orofino
Makeup
This Is Genius: An Old-School Secret To Long, Lush Lashes
We are endlessly fascinated by the get-gorgeous routines employed by the ladies of yore — things seemed so civilized and involved back in the day. Plus,
by
Emily Orofino
Hair
Want Ultra-Shiny, Shampoo-Ad Hair? The Secret Is...Beer
While we've never had a problem saying yes to a cold one in the past, we've just discovered a new favorite reason to stock up on six-packs: shiny, silky
by
Emily Orofino
Makeup
Beauty Is Boring, Our New Fave Blog Is Anything But
When you're as obsessed with beauty and the interwebs as we are, it's not uncommon to feel like many of the sites are starting to morph into one pretty,
by
Emily Orofino
Makeup
Animal Testing & The Beauty Industry: What You Need To Know
Would you give up your ethics for a price? Most of us would like to say no, but say the figure offered was around several billion dollars (yes, billion
by
Emily Orofino
Makeup
Makeup At The Beach: Yay Or Cray?
Hot enough for you, yet? Along with this crazy-oppressive heat, the sun is glaring down on us in full force, right about now. And the makeup-melting
by
Emily Orofino
Hair
Meet Me Halfway: Our Fave Shoulder-Grazing Coiffs
While you may see medium-length hair as the awkward middle sister of longer and shorter styles, we hope you'll reconsider: This style isn't just for
by
Emily Orofino
Skin Care
Play Perfume Roulette — A Fresh Way To Choose Your New Signature ...
We'd like to say we're above the allure of pretty packaging or clever marketing campaigns, but who are we kidding? What first grabs our eye about any
by
Emily Orofino
Politics
Burberry Goes Back To Its Roots — & We've Got The Sneak Peek!
When it comes to iconic imagery, the Burberry trenchcoat ranks pretty high on the list. Just seeing that swath of khaki fabric immediately brings to
by
Emily Orofino
Politics
At Long Last! MAC Expands Its Permanent Polish Collection
For the most part, MAC has never done wrong by us. The products are always up to our high standards and it feels like the brand is debuting a new
by
Emily Orofino
Beauty
Ingrid Michaelson Takes On Gaga & Bowie In Her New Music Video
We've been fans of Ingrid Michaelson ever since we heard her song "The Way I Am" on Grey's Anatomy (seriously!), but it's her latest music video that has
by
Emily Orofino
Politics
Summer Reading, Beauty Edition: Lipstick Queen Liptropolis
Since we've reached hoarder status here in the beauty department, we've tried to impose some limits on ourselves when it comes to acquiring new
by
Emily Orofino
Politics
Pin It To Win It: Here's How Your Love Of Pinterest Could Earn Yo...
We know you guys are as addicted to Pinterest as we are — not only for its awesome power to inspire, but for its ability to suck up hours of time in
by
Emily Orofino
Politics
Take A (Personalized) Ride On Ralph Lauren's Newest Pony
Ever since we started delving into the world of lady mags back in middle school, we've been obsessed with quizzes and their results: our dream vacay
by
Emily Orofino
Beauty
Carrie Underwood Wants To Be More Daring, Thinks You Should Call ...
No matter how you feel about country music, there's no denying that Carrie Underwood is adorable. With a bubbly, girl-next-door persona, the country
by
Emily Orofino
Trends
Rad Or Bad: Nail Art On Your Fingers
Usually, when we see a new nail-art trend, our immediate reaction is "when can we try this on our own digits?" But lately, we've been seeing something
by
Emily Orofino
Politics
Party In Your Pants: The Beauty Product That's Got Us Blushing
Beauty products for below-the-belt aren't usually something that gets a lot of attention from us (unless, of course, it involves fox fur and feathers),
by
Emily Orofino
Beauty
Weird News Of The Day: Scientists Say You Look Hotter From The Left
Trying to figure out which side is your best side for your next big photo op? Trust, it's from the left. A study out of Wake Forest University asked 37
by
Emily Orofino
Politics
You DON'T Need To Change: A Dating Manifesto To Memorize
We've all been there before — after a bad break-up or during a particularly despondent time in singledom, you may be tempted to cry out, "I'm just too
by
Emily Orofino
Skin Care
Too Little, Too Late? FDA Will Finally Start Monitoring Your Beau...
So we've got some good news for you guys and some bad news. The good news is the FDA is going to start monitoring the ingredients in your beauty products!
by
Emily Orofino
Hair
Get Your Prom On: Inventive Hair & Makeup Ideas For Any Girl To Try
Whether you loved high school or hated it, four years of hard work coming to a close is an occasion worthy of a major celebration — and what better way
by
Emily Orofino
Nail Polish
Our Summer Love: NARS And Thakoon's Nail Polish Collab
PB & J. Carrie and Big. Karl and Chanel. Some combinations are just destined for each other, and when you see one, you feel like you're a part of
by
Emily Orofino
