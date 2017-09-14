Skip navigation!
Courtney Raniszewksi at Apostrophe
Fashion
It's 2017: Why Are We Still Wearing Corsets?
Modupe Oloruntoba
Sep 14, 2017
Hair
We Need To Change The Way We Talk About Frizz
Maria Del Russo
Aug 2, 2017
Styling Tips
5 Outfits For Every Party Vibe
Alison Ives
Dec 14, 2016
Trends
5 Workwear Trends That Changed Women's Lives
Think about what you wear to work every day. Jeans? A blazer and shift dress? Sneakers and leggings? Making up 47% of the U.S. workforce, women have
by
Alison Ives
Hair
No Time To Blowdry? You Need These 4 Wet-Hair Looks
There are mornings when you wake up late and can fix your hair with a blast of dry shampoo or a low ponytail. Easy. Done. But other mornings (you know the
by
Cat Quinn
Makeup
Get Ready To See This Beauty Trend Everywhere
For the past few years, the makeup looks at runway shows have been an exciting mix of...BB cream and Vaseline. And while we've loved this lazy-girl,
by
Maria Del Russo
Fashion
You’ll Want To Do This At Your Holiday Party
Every holiday party comes with its own set of expectations. For instance, you know you should stay on your best behavior during the office’s annual
by
Gina Marinelli
Living
Your Holiday Stress Relief — In 7 Hilarious GIFs
Ah, the magic of the holiday season. We slip into our comfies, brew up a hot toddy, and warm our toes by the fire next to the ones we love. We also forget
by
Meredith Gray
Styling Tips
8 Cold-Weather Looks For YOUR Personality
With the first snowfall comes the inevitable style choice: survival dressing. We're talking out-to-there layers, bank-robber face coverage, and boots that
by
Alison Ives
Fashion
Bet You Didn’t Know Your Winter Boots Could Do This
As careful as we are with the contents of our closet, it’s pretty much guaranteed that at the end of every winter, our most-beloved pair of boots will
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
If You’ve Ever Danced In Front Of The Mirror, Watch This
On the list of things we do when we’re alone, bursting into window-shattering song gets all the attention. But now we're shouting out that other thing
by
Katie O'Donnell
Fitness
The Butt Exercise Fitness Pros Swear By
Unless you've spent the past year living under an internet-free rock, you've likely noticed that butts have become a definite thing. Songs have been
by
Lily di Costanzo
Fitness
The Best Arm Workout For Serious Results
There comes a point in all of our fitness careers where we finally conquer the moves we once dreaded. The word "push-up" alone, for example, used to turn
by
Lily di Costanzo
Hair
3 Hairstyles For Your (Hopefully) Last Wedding Of The Season
As wedding guests, our pre-nuptial jitters are usually limited to our outfits, beauty looks, and picking out the perfect gift (although that's what
by
Jada Wong
Fitness
The Most Legit Workout Move You’ve Ever Tried
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Fitness
How To Make Your Lunges Really Count
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. The switch lunge, inspired
by
Jinnie Lee
Fitness
One Move For Killer Abs
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Hair
4 Style Upgrades To Get Out Of Your Hair Rut
Low ponies and traditional three-strand braids are classics for a reason. They don't require a ton of DIY skill, they're versatile, and, most
by
Jada Wong
Celebrity Style
6 Inspired Ways To Wear Denim To The Office
Despite what some office dress codes will tell you, the sole purpose of jeans is to wear them to work. That was the case for farmers and miners circa
by
Gina Marinelli
Trends
Which '90s Jewelry Trends Are Primed For A Comeback?
Depending on who's counting, we're nearly a decade into '90s nostalgia — a zeitgeist that's brought us the return of everything from Soundgarden-fan
by
Leeann Duggan
