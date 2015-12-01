7 GIFs That Capture All Of Our Holiday Struggles

Ah, the magic of the holiday season. We slip into our comfies, brew up a hot toddy, and warm our toes by the fire next to the ones we love. We also forget to buy presents for our coworkers, feel the sting of a thousand paper cuts while wrapping tons of gifts, and nearly strangle ourselves trying to untangle Christmas lights. While there is much to love and celebrate about the holiday season, there are also times when we just want to hang it up (not our stockings) and pray for January to come.
In the spirit of choosing jolly over joyless, we teamed up with Juicy Couture fragrances to bring those relatable holiday moments to life. Don’t get us wrong — we love all of the parties, gift exchanges, and feelings of merriment in the air from Thanksgiving through New Year’s. But, sometimes, you just need a good GIF to capture your holiday #mood. Consider these our gifts to you.
